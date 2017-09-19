Knox County Schools approved for grant to put overdose antidote in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County School Board has accepted a $21,000 grant from the Tennessee Health Foundation to put naloxone kits in schools.

The drug naloxone is sometimes called a “save shot” or a “rescue shot” because of its ability to bring someone back from an overdose involving opioids. It has long been used in hospitals and by emergency medical technicians, but there is now a movement to expand access to it.

A spokesperson from Knox County Schools said to her knowledge the school hasn’t had an issue with a student overdosing. She said the drug could be used to help a parent or visitor that happens to ovedose on campus.

Knoxville Police Department began issuing Naloxone to officers in September 2015. Opioid and heroin related hospitalizations have increased by 72 percent since 2011, according to a study by the Sycamore Foundation.

Forty-six states, including Tennessee have laws that allow medical professionals to prescribe or dispense naloxone. In February, the White House proposed $1.1 billion to fight the opioid overdose epidemic, including $500 million to help states expand prescription drug overdose prevention, increase treatment and expand access to naloxone.