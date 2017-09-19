Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 5, lashes Dominica

ROSEAU, Dominica (WATE) — Hurricane Maria pounded the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holds the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Trent Magill said the hurricane had 160 mile per hour winds. Latest buoy observations showing 5’ storm surge with the potential of up to 11’. He said the hurricane had dropped to a Category 4, but strengthened to a Category 5 early Tuesday morning and believes it will stay a Category 5 or strong Category 4 until landfall Wednesday along Puerto Rico’s southeastern coast.

“Latest model trends are keeping Maria well east of Florida but it’s still way too early to sound the all clear for Florida and the East Coast of the United States,” said Trent Magill. “Jose still expected to impact Maria track but by how much, that’s the big question.”

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, posted multiple updates on his Facebook page that indicated his home was damaged while he sheltered inside, and the situation was so bad, he required a rescue.

“So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace. My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains,” said Skerrit.

Skerrit said he is hitting the road as soon as the “all clear” is given in search of the injured and those trapped in the rubble. He asked other nations and organizations for help.

“I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating…indeed, mind boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured.”

Police Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste told the Associated Press it was still too dangerous for officers to do a full assessment. “Where we are, we can’t move,” he said.

Trent Magill says the hurricane is moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour, with the track expected to approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria would be the first Category 4 or greater hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years.

Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, has declared a state of emergency ahead of that landfall, which will likely happen Wednesday. Trent Magill says a hurricane warning from the NHC remains in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques.

US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico for federal assistance to augment the territory’s storm-response initiatives.