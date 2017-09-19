Help identify Oak Ridge library’s photo collections

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Oak Ridge Public Library is asking the public’s help to help preserve a part of the city’s history.

The library is working on categorizing the photo collection from Ruth Carey, an Oak Ridge resident and longtime photographer for The Oak Ridger from the 1960s to the mid-1990s. The library says Carey’s photo collection is vast and varied and includes pictures of key political and cultural figures, community events and weddings.

Unfortunately, many of the photographs do not include notes about who is in the photo or when and where it was taken. Some of the photographs have been digitized and are available for public viewing online, however the library says because the collection is so comprehensive, only a portion of the photographs have been digitized.

As the library continues to digitize the photos, they are asking for people to help them identify places, events and people. They are holding a series of three public viewings in the auditorium of the library.

The viewings are:

• Saturday, September 23, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 25, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Saturday, November 4, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The photos for this series of public viewings date from 1960 to the early 1970s and were processed from negatives in 2009. Visit orpl.org to view the digitized copies of the photographs.