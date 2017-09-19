Craftspeople, business owners come together for Knoxville summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s craftspeople, artisans and small business owners came together Tuesday morning for the second annual Maker City Summit with the aim of helping makers take their crafts and turn them into successful businesses.

The event was put together by the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center with a goal of strengthening the already strong entrepreneurial force in Knoxville, now officially called “The Maker City.”

“My hope is that small businesses will learn that they can become big businesses, that there is a world of opportunity out there for them to connect with, and that there are a lot of people here who help them create that next generation of great entrepreneurs in our community,” said Jim Biggs with the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center.

“The community is very supportive. It’s very much a network of where we can share business, to go ahead and not be so competitive but to actually be able to grow our relationships together,” said Jason Goins with Black Sheep Printing Company.

The summit was held at the Mill and Mine. Among the workshops, experts spoke about the importance of marketing and social media, and how that applies to starting up or strengthening small business.