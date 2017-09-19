Closing arguments begin for retrial of Knoxville man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Closing arguments got off to a late start on Tuesday after Norman Clark, a man accused of killing Brittany Eldridge and his unborn child, was late to his own retrial.

Clark arrived about 15 minutes late. After he arrived, Judge Steve Sword sarcastically said, “thank you for finally showing up. It’s not like you’re on trial for murder or anything.”

THE STATE

Assistant District District Attorney Leslie Nassios told the jury that Eldridge was killed because she was a threat to Clark’s lifestyle. She said Clark had serious financial issues and was in no position to have another child.

“Norman was an emotional vampire. He led a parasitic lifestyle. He lived at home with his Mommy and Pops. They took care of him,” said Nassios.

Nassios said Clark controlled everyone in his life and when Eldridge got pregnant, he lost control.

STATE: "Brittany made fatal mistakes. She made a mistake by getting involved with Norman Clark, but she paid for those mistakes." @6News pic.twitter.com/GfVEsR8gh7 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 19, 2017

“The crime scene was controlled. Clark staged the scene to look like a burglary occurred,” said Nassios. “There wasn’t an intruder because burglars steal. He staged it as a burglary to deflect the crime from the true killer.”

Additionally, she said text messages from Eldridge’s phone to Clark’s phone after she died make it look like she was alive longer than she was. She also said Clark’s fingerprints were found on Eldridge’s TV screen in a key spot where he would have held it to place it on the floor.

“His entire life is a pattern of deception,” said Nassios. “Clark lied to police, saying he called Eldridge the night she died to tell her he couldn’t come over. Phone records show that never happened.”

She says to believe Clark’s story, the jury would have to believe in a series of coincidences.

STATE concludes closing arguments. Says they proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Norman Clark is the killer. Quick break then defense. — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 19, 2017

THE DEFENSE

The court took a quick break and will be back with closing arguments from the defense. Follow WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Bridgette Bjorlo for live updates from court.