Citizen review panel decides who gets United Way funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville prides itself on supporting organizations that make the community a better place, but it does have an extensive review process before deciding who gets funding.

United Way has more than 200 volunteers from all walks of life who make funding decisions after reviewing applications, reviewing financial documents, making field visits and listening to oral presentations. They also do extensive reviews every six months.

United Way has an extensive history of collaborating and convening with other organizations to find ways to solve challenging issues like education that leads to good jobs, supportive housing instead of living in homeless camps, and access to affordable health care.

The backbone of United Way funding is workplace giving – where an employee gives a certain amount of his or her paycheck to United Way. If you do not have a conventional workplace, you can donate to United Way at their website.