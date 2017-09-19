Chattanooga murder suspect added to TBI most wanted list

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A Chattanooga man wanted on several charges including first degree murder has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Demetrius Buchanan, 23, is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and TBI for first degree murder, reckless endangerment and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

WTVC-TV in Chattanooga reports Buchanan is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Langdon Strickland, 22, on September 11.

Buchanan is described as an African-American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.