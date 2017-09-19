Barbara Joines named new Mountain Tough executive director

Related Coverage Mountain Tough executive director steps down

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Mountain Tough Recovery Team has officially named its new executive director.

Barbara Joines will be taking over the position next month. She has been a fixture in the Sevier County community for decades. She worked for the Dollywood Company for 30 years and serves on the board of the Dollywood Foundation.

Mountain Tough is dedicated to helping people in Sevier County recover and rebuild from last year’s wildfires. Janice Hendrix stepped down as executive director in July. Jeff Conyers has been acting as executive director ever since.

Joines says she is excited about joining the Mountain Tough Recovery Team and is looking forward to helping others who are in need.