2 charged with impersonating Hamblen County sheriff on Facebook

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were arrested and charged with posing as the Hamblen County sheriff on Facebook.

Deputies say Joseph Andrew Johns, 39, and Deanna Patterson, 38, created a fictitious Facebook profile using Sheriff Esco Jarnigan’s name and photo, and made several posts on the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

During the sheriff’s office’s investigation, documents were obtained implicating Johns and Patterson as the ones responsible for creating and using the account.

The two have since been released from jail on $5,000 bond each.