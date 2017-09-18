Vehicles vandalized in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are investigating after five vehicles were found vandalized on Sunday morning.

A visitor reported to Sugarlands Visitor Center around 8:20 a.m. that they saw several cars had been vandalized by breaking the front and back windows. Rangers found two of the vandalized cars at Kanati Fork Trailbead parking, two at the Thomas Divide Trailhead parking, and one at Newfound Gap.

Four of the five vehicles were not drivable and had to be towed. No other information has been released.