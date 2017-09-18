Vehicles vandalized in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are investigating after five vehicles were found vandalized on Sunday morning.

A visitor reported to Sugarlands Visitor Center around 8:20 a.m. that they saw several cars had been vandalized by breaking the front and back windows. Rangers found two of the vandalized cars at Kanati Fork Trailbead parking, two at the Thomas Divide Trailhead parking, and one at Newfound Gap.

Four of the five vehicles were not drivable and had to be towed. No other information has been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s