State rests case against Norman Clark in retrial; he chooses not to testify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The state rested its case against a Knoxville man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and it’s now up to the defense to prove their case.

Norman Clark chose not to testify in his own defense during his retrial on Monday. Clark is accused of killing Brittany Eldridge and her unborn child. He was put on trial for the crime in 2011, but it ended in a mistrial.

The first to testify for the state on Monday was Leanne Hawn. Clark claimed to have stayed at her house the night Eldridge was murdered. Hawn said Clark sent her a text message saying he’d be over around 8 p.m. and then didn’t hear from him for about an hour. Hawn said she was going to bed, only to wake up to find Clark walking through her bedroom door around 10:30 p.m.

Clark claimed he got there around 9, but Hawn sent a text at 9:34 p.m. asking where he was. An FBI agent testified Clark’s phone was within a mile of Eldridge’s apartment the night of her murder, according to cell phone tower analysis.

Clark’s mother Estella Clark also testified. Clark was living with her the night of the murder. The state tried to prove Clark had ongoing financial problems, showing jurors his mother made repeated deposits to his account.

