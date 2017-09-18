Prosecution rests case in Zach Adams’ trial as jurors hear hours of testimony

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The prosecution rested their case Monday afternoon in the murder trial for Zach Adams in the Holly Bobo murder trial case. The judge also denied a request from defense attorneys to acquit Adams.

The moves came after a day of testimony from many people somehow connected to the case–a 911 dispatcher, former cellmates of Adams in jail, old friends, and even Shayne Austin’s mother.

The jury first heard from the 911 dispatcher who said he took a phone call from Adams’ grandfather just hours after Holly Bobo went missing.

According to dispatcher John Maxwell, Dick Adams called 911 three times on the night of April 13, 2011 – the day Bobo went missing from her rural West Tennessee home.

In one of the calls, Dick Adams said, “Zach is raising hell again,” adding that his grandson was “messed up on something” and was trying to get his brother, Dylan Adams’, keys.

In a second call, Dick Adams told authorities not to come, but when Zach Adams returns to the home, the elder Adams called 911 for a third time around 9:55 p.m.

“Mr. Dick [Adams] called back and stated grandson was back, causing problems and was trying to get a gun,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said he told the elder Adams to calm down and that help was on the way.

The call also captured an argument between Dick and Zach Adams, in which the grandfather said “he isn’t putting up with it anymore.”

Deputies responded to the home within 12 minutes but spent less than 20 minutes there and left around 10:22 p.m. No arrests were made.

In addition to Maxwell’s testimony, the jurors also heard from Terry Britt, who was once considered a suspect in the Bobo case. He has been jailed for much of his adult life on unrelated charges of kidnapping and attempted rape.

Britt told the jury he remembers hearing about when Bobo went missing but maintains he never met anyone in the Bobo family. Britt said his home was bugged and his phones were tapped.

“It was a mess; destroyed it,” he said after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and authorities searched his home, computers and cars.

When asked on the stand if he kidnapped, raped and murdered Bobo, Britt responded, “No, I didn’t.”

He added that on April 13, 2011, the day the young nursing student went missing, he and his wife had gone to Camden, Tennessee, around 8 a.m. to buy a bathtub for a home he was remodeling.

The jurors also heard from a former friend of Zach Adams named Anthony Phoenix, who was in jail when Bobo disappeared. He said he immediately wondered where Adams was at the time of the young woman’s disappearance.

“Actually, the first words that come out of my mouth was, ‘I wonder where Zach was?’” Phoenix told the courtroom.

According to Phoenix, Adams told him he “couldn’t have picked a prettier b****.” Phoenix, who now lives and works in Texas, said he knew Adams was talking about Bobo.

The 32-year-old man also said Adams would have a “sketchy” demeanor when someone mentioned Bobo.

“[He was] nervous. I brought up the fact that Holly Bobo was missing and Zach proceeded to clear the whole house out,” Phoenix testified.

Phoenix described a meeting Adams may have had with Karen Bobo after her daughter’s disappearance.

“He mentioned he had met with Mrs. Karen [Bobo] and he was real concerned whether or not she believed what he told her,” Phoenix said. “He said he gave her a hug and asked did I think that meant she believed him… he was real concerned with his innocence.”

Also called to the stand Monday was Jamie Darnell, who has known Adams since he was a kid. Darnell said Adams showed him a knife, and when he asked about buying it, Adams allegedly told him, “If you knew what that knife had done, you wouldn’t want it.”

After the long day of testimony, prosecutors rested their case, making way for the defense team to take their turn.

Defense attorneys first called Shayne Austin’s mother to the stand. He was a suspect in connection to the case and initially given immunity in April 2014, but that immunity was revoked after the TBI said he was not truthful. He was supposed to lead investigators to Bobo’s body but he didn’t.

His mother, Rita Austin, answered questions about her son’s death and said she knew he was hanging out with the Adams brothers at the time of Bobo’s disappearance and that she and her husband were aware of his alleged connection and that he was considered a suspect.

When asked if she would agree if Bobo’s rape, abduction, and murder “haunted” her son, Rita Austin said, “No, no I would not say it did because he vehemently said he knew nothing about it and knew nothing that. That’s why we didn’t hire a lawyer until 2014. He says he’s innocent of all this, and I believe that.”

Shayne Austin ultimately took his own life in a Florida hotel room in February 2015. He was never officially charged in the case.

The trial against Zach Adams began last Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

He is one of three men charged in the case, alongside his brother Dyland Adams and Jason Autry, who took the stand last week, giving explosive new details and information in the high-profile case. It was also revealed he Bobo’s third cousin as their grandmothers are siblings.

The trial is expected to last three weeks with as many as 90 witnesses taking the stand.