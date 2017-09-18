Knoxville’s Rural/Metro issues warning about cliff jumping

Sign in front of cliffs at Fort Dickerson Quarry Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday a second man drowned at Fort Dickerson Quarry.

The man’s name has not been released, but the officers with the Knoxville Police Department says they were told he jumped from the side of quarry and never came back up. Cliff jumping is illegal at the Fort Dickerson Quarry but there are there other places in the area that it is legal. Jeff Bagwell with Rural /Metro says jumping off high cliffs can be dangerous.

“Obviously, the higher you are the faster you’re going to be going, which is more fun, every body knows that, but when you hit the water you’re hitting it with more force,” said Bagwell. “If you hit it wrong or you hit something in the water, then you’ve hit it with that much more velocity.”

Bagwell says it is important to know what is in the water before jumping.

“The first thing you need to do is understand the terrain and the water,” said Bagwell. “What’s underneath it, what is in the water, if there’s any hazards, or any high areas in the water before they jump off.”

He says it is also important never to swim alone.

