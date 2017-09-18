Knoxville native dies in rock-climbing fall in Vermont

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a college student from Tennessee has died in a rock-climbing accident in Vermont.

State police say 20-year-old Rebecca Ryan, of Knoxville, was with friends at a popular climbing area in Bolton on Saturday when she fell from a 90-foot (27-meter) cliff she was trying to descend. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan was a junior in the University of Vermont’s nursing and health sciences program, studying to be an athletic trainer. She was an experienced rock climber.

She was active with the university’s Rock Climbing Club and InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. Ryan’s mother described her as “an adventurous young woman, deeply committed for her faith.”

The university is encouraging students to reach out for counseling or support if needed.