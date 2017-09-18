Knoxville man killed after motorcycle slams into guardrail on the Spur

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the a 24-year-old man died following a single-motorcycle accident Sunday on the Spur.

The National Park said Sunday at around 8:38 p.m., Larence Overby Tuck IV slid into a guardrail between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The accident happened just past Huskey Grove Road north of the tunnel along the Spur.

Park rangers, Gatlinburg Police Department and Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the accident. Tuck was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

The accident was one of two accidents involving motorcycles in the park Sunday night. A second man was injured in a separate incident along Foothills Parkway West.

