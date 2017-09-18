Knoxville community center for at-risk youth, seniors hosts black-tie fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wesley House Community Center is a home away from home for more than 100 at-risk inner-city students. The non-profit also provides fellowship and support to 28 deserving inner-city senior citizens.

The community center is hosting its black tie fundraiser, UnMask The Future Masquerade Ball, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. September 22 at the Mill and Mine, located at 227 West Depot Avenue. Guests will enjoy a red carpet event with live band, Soul Finger Band, an auction, photo booth, and dancing.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served along with cocktails. Guests will also be able to vote for a king and queen of the ball by donating to 4 community leaders. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee anchor Tearsa Smith is running for “Queen of the Ball.” You can vote by giving a general donation, purchasing a table, or purchasing a ticket in her name. $1 equals 1 vote. Voting ends Wednesday, September 20th.

For more information on the black tie event, visit wesleyhouseball.com.