Innov865 week kicks-off in Knoxville with celebration of entrepreneurs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday is the start of Innov865 Week, a week-long series of events that brings together startups, entrepreneurs, makers, investors, business leaders, students, and community leaders to celebrate Knoxville as a great place for entrepreneurs.

The week kicked off Monday with Future865, an event designed to explore opportunities to help Knoxville leverage its assets to become the main destination for entrepreneurs in the Southeast. Other activities included educational panels, pitch competitions, investor roundtapes and social events, leading up to Startup Day on Thursday at the Bijou Theatre.

