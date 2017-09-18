Concerns raised over director, overcrowding at Roane County Animal Shelter

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – Animal advocates say they’re frustrated about how the Roane County Animal Shelter’s director runs the facility. It is not a no-kill shelter and some believe rescues are not happening as frequently as they should be. One Roane County woman believes the director should step down.

“It’s been a challenge and a real struggle. It’s been really frustrating,” said Hope Gibson.

Gibson has been working to make changes at the shelter for more than two years. She said her biggest complaint is the shelter’s director, John Griffin. She and others said they read a string of comments on Facebook from Griffin. In the comments, he called for rescue groups to come to the shelter on Sunday to take some animals. Gibson said he also wrote a comment that said, “Tuesday. I have to make choices because rescue groups. Sickening to me.”

“I thought it was a little late to make that announcement 11 hours prior to opening,” she said.

Hope said Griffin continues to deny help from rescue groups, including a program called Go North, which moves dogs and puppies from overcrowded shelters to under-capacity northern shelters.

A former volunteer claimed the shelter sometimes marks animals as adopted when they are actually euthanized.

“Sloppiness. Maybe they get overwhelmed with the number of animals they have,” said Teresa Clark.

An employee at the shelter said those mistakes are rare. Clark acknowledged the improvements the shelter has made over the years. The shelter said in 2015, 1,336 animals were euthanized. So far this year, 150 have been euthanized.

WATE 6 On Your Side tried to contact Griffin for a response to the allegations, and was told he was taking time off for a family emergency.

The Roane County Animal Shelter posted on its Facebook page that no animals are scheduled to be put down. Eight dogs were rescued over the weekend. An employee said they are looking to participate in the Go North program.