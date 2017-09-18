Butch Jones answers questions about Tennessee’s loss to Florida

Click here to watch live news conference on the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty to correct in the aftermath of a loss to the Gators.

The Volunteer’s lost, 26-20, in the last few seconds of the game. The loss left many fans bitter and disappointed in Butch Jones and his coaching staff.

After the game, Coach Butch Jones said the team still had a long football season and he promised to fix their mistakes. He said he still needed to watch the video from the game in order to know more about what to correct in practice.

Jones has been under a lot of pressure to turn the team around from the Derek Dooley years. While he’s done a great job at recruiting, some fans have questioned his play-calling. Others have said the team has lost many veteran players and is still finding its footing.