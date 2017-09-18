AAA: Tennessee gas prices hit 3-year high after hurricanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Last week, gasoline hit the highest price in three years, according to AAA.

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.57 on Sunday. The state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, yet remains 51 cents more than this time last year.

Unlike in 2014 when the price of crude oil was the main driver of pump prices, AAA said the main driver of prices at the pump are hurricanes. In 2014, oil traded between $65-$75 per barrel, but this year prices hovered around $46-$49 per barrel, however gas prices shot up 46 cents in Florida, 55 cents in Georgia and 46 cents in Tennessee since August 22.

“Hurricanes Harvey and Irma delivered a 1-2 punch on gas prices in the southeastern U.S.,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices surged when Hurricane Harvey caused refinery outages along the Gulf Coast. As refineries recovered, gas prices should have begun to decline after Labor Day, but the arrival of hurricane Irma caused a surge in demand, preventing the impending plunge.”

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in Tennessee were in Nashville (42.63), Clarksivlle-Hpkinsville ($2.58) and the Tri-cities ($2.58). The least expensive gas prices were in Memphis ($2.47), Chattanooga ($2.56) and Knoxville ($2.56).

The good news is, AAA says a steady stream of ships delivering to Florida’s port are helping to normalize supply levels in the southeastern Untied States and gas prices are beginning to drift a little lower.

“Gas prices are poised to plummet 30 cents,” Jenkins said. “It will not happen overnight, as pump prices decline much slower than they rise. Plus, the threat of any new storms making landfall in the United States would compromise the collapse. However, motorists should see gas prices decline through the end of the month, and possibly reach the lowest point of the year in Q4.”