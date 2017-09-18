1 killed in Monroe County motorcycle crash

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

According to a THP report, a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Alexander Balmat, crossed over the yellow line on Unicoi Turnpike around 3:30 p.m. and crashed head on into a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by David Boring, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Boring, 59, of Maryville, was killed in the crash. Balmat, 29, of Erwin, North Carolina was injured. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing helmets.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.