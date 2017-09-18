1 dead in Blount County crash involving tractor, dump truck

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead after an accident Monday involving a tractor and a dump truck.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. on Blockhouse Road near Sam James Road. The driver of the tractor was killed in the crash.

Blockhouse Road was closed for around five hours after the accident, which remains under investigation.

No other details have been released.

