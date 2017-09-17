Oak Ridge man admits to killing father’s dog, lighting house on fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old man in Oak Ridge was arrested after he admitted to entering his father’s home, beating and killing his dog, damaging his television and setting his living room on fire.

Skyler Griffin, 19, of Oak Ridge was charged with aggravated arson, aggravated cruelty to animals and vandalism. A spokesperson from the city of Oak Ridge said police responded to the house, which is located in the 200-block of Villanova Road, at around 5:39 p.m. Friday.

Griffin’s father said he suspected the person that had hurt his dog and set his home on fire was his son. Police said they found Griffin at his residence, which was nearby, and took him to police headquarters for questioning.

After reading him his Miranda rights, police said Griffin admitted to walking to his father’s residence, beating and stabbing the dog and setting fire to items on the living room floor before walking back to his own residence. He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton where he is being held under a $86,000 bond.