Middle Tenn. father of 5 killed on I-40 while running to help son

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — A family is grieving the loss of a husband and father after he was hit by a car Friday night.

Ashlee Andexler told WKRN that her husband, Jeffrey Shaun Andexler, 30, was with her when he lost his life. She says the family was celebrating the birthday of their 9-year-old son at a haunted house in Nashville.

While driving home, Ashlee Andexler said the car her 11-year-old son, Jaden, was in was in an accident and rolled down an embankment. She says her husband immediately pulled over, got out of the car and started running towards Jaden.

She says another car hit him. He died at the scene.

“He was running on adrenaline. It happened so quick and in front of our entire family, all of our kids,” said Ashlee Andexler. “I can’t sleep. Every time I close my eyes I see his face after I ran up to him lying in the road.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver that hit Jeffrey Andexler was a 22-year-old man from Michigan. He was not injured and officers said there are no charges at this time.

A Go Fund Me account was set up to help the Andexler family with funeral expenses. The page says

Shaun’s last actions on Earth were unselfishly heroic when he rushed to the safety of his child. He gave his last breath to ensure the safety and protection of his family. He will forever be remembered as a hero.