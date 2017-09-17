GSMNP: 2 separate motorcycle crashes leave 1 dead, 1 injured

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park confirms two separate motorcycle crashes Sunday night leave 1 dead, 1 injured.

The first one happened at 6:20 p.m. along the Foothills Parkway West and involved one motorcycle. An adult male rider was transported by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center at approximately 7:28 p.m. Park Rangers, Rural Metro, and Blount County Sheriff, Fire, and EMS responded to the accident. The roadway has been reopened.

The second one occurred approximately two hours later at 8:38 p.m. when a single motorcycle accident was reported just north of the tunnel on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Gatlinburg Police Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department, and Park Rangers responded to the accident. The adult male rider was declared deceased at the scene of the accident by Gatlinburg EMS who later transported him to Le Conte Medical Center. The northbound Spur reopened at 10:38 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.