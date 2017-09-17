Greene County Sheriff’s Department searching for escaped inmate

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins confirmed with News Channel 11 Sunday afternoon his deputies are searching for an escaped inmate.

Hankins says Timothy Crisp escaped Sunday morning around 10:30 from the Greene County Workhouse on Summer Street in Greeneville.

Hankins said Crisp was in jail for a failure to appear charge.

According to Hankins, Crisp climbed up the gutter on the side of the building, went over the fence, and ran from the facility.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the workhouse.

Sunday afternoon Sheriff Hankins said investigators were conducting interviews, checking phone calls, and talking to people in the community that may have seen the escaped inmate.

The sheriff says he believes Crisp may have gotten a ride out of the area. There is a warrant out for his arrest for the escape.

If you see Crisp, or know any information that could help investigators, you are urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-972-7000 or 423-798-1800.