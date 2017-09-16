SALT Tribe empowers women in Knoxville communities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — SALT Tribe stands for Serving and Learning Together. It’s a community born from the idea that women need to connect more meaningfully and more often.

They say their mission is to help all women feel loved, encouraged, and equipped to grow in her relationship with Christ.

We believe that we are better together and that God gave us the gift of loving and nurturing others and so we want to use that to come together and serve others in our community. We host several events each month that enable us to live our calling out loud.

The group holds several events on a regular basis called “Pouring Into Sessions, ” “Outpour Events,” and “Ladies Nights Out.”

Pouring Into Sessions are a chance for women to come together in fellowship and learn from guest speakers as well as each other. These meetings are held bi-monthly.

Nora King, co-pastor of Redemption Church and author of “30 Days to a Better Prayer Life” will be speaking at the next Pouring Into Session on September 22 at Life House Coffee House in Powell.

Outpour Events are serving events. They are open to anyone in the community who wishes to serve alongside the tribe to give back. SALT works with Never Alone Transitional Home and the Love Kitchen.

Ladies Night Out Events are a time for to gather socially and get to know one another better.

Women of all ages are welcome to join SALT Tribe.

More information about events and how to join is available on the SALT Tribe Facebook page.