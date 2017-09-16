Possible drowning victim found alive, arrested

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire says a man was found Saturday night near Badgett Road matching the description of a reported drowning victim.

Bagwell confirmed the man was arrested on the scene for reasons unknown at this time.

The incident occurred on the 8100 block of Badgett Road shortly after 7:30.

There is no further information available at this time.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they become available.

