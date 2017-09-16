LIVE BLOG: No. 23 Tennessee takes on No. 24 Florida at the Swamp

Start 0 0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — It’s game on in Gainesville. Follow the latest updates from the game:

2:00 p.m.

Tennessee is playing Florida in the Gator’s home opener in Gainesville. The two teams decided to play at FLorida Field on Saturday, keeping the game intact less than a week after Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the Sunshine State.

The Vols may be in enemy territory but that's not slowing these tailgaters down. pic.twitter.com/SuvJ74Dzmf — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 16, 2017

The Gators canceled their home opener because of the impending hurricane, which passed through Gainesville early Monday. It’s unclear how much practice and meeting time Florida missed in the past week. The Volunteers, meanwhile, beat Indiana State 42-7 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Vols ended an 11-game losing streak in the series last year. They haven’t won consecutive games against Florida since 2003-04.

Long-time Vol fan Tracy souped up an old ambulance three years back and turned it into the ultimate Big 🍊 Tailgate ride! pic.twitter.com/GI3NOCmVlX — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWhiteman) September 16, 2017

Tweets by WATESports //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js