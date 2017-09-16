Lipscomb University president offers apology over ‘offensive’ centerpiece

WKRN Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The president of Lipscomb University has issued an apology after a centerpiece in his home was deemed offensive by students.

According to a Facebook post, President Randy Lowry invited African-American students to his home for dinner to discuss their experience at the university.

In an email to the Lipscomb community, Lowry said several of the students shared their concern about “material used for centerpieces which contained stalks of cotton.”

“The content of the centerpieces was offensive, and I could have handled the situation with more sensitivity. I sincerely apologize for the discomfort, anger or disappointment we caused and solicit your forgiveness,” Lowry wrote in the email.

Lowry ended the email by saying he welcomes the opportunity to “continue this conversation.”

