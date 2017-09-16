LCUB: Northshore shut down as crews work to repair power pole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lenoir City Utilities Board said Northshore Drive was shut down Saturday morning after a wreck at Northshore Hills Boulevard caused severe damage to a main power poll.

Crews are on scene working to repair damage and restore power.

An exact number of customers without power is unknown at this time.

Crews estimate the road will remain closed until at least 9 a.m.

