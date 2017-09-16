Franklin Police investigate jewelry heist after thieves cut through roof

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are investigating a “substantial” burglary at a Franklin jewelry store.

It happened at Crown Jewelry & Gift on Murfreesboro Road sometime after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, owners arrived to the store to find it in total disarray after thieves cut through the roof.

Police said it is believed the thieves spent several hours cutting through the drywall and into the vault after getting past several security measures that were in place.

The loss is expected to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.