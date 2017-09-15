Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Lacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a two-year-old beagle/pug mix named Lacy. She has a lot of energy. The center says she is ready to adopt for $125, which includes everything. She’s already been spayed, is up to date on vaccines and has been microchipped.

The center says Lacy doesn’t seem to like other dogs, so she needs to go to a home that does not have other dogs. However, Lacy loves kids and loves people.

Young Williams Animal Center has taken in dozens of pets in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The center is now looking to shift its focus from being a surrender drop-off facility to becoming a pet resource center for people on the verge of surrendering their pets.

They say sometimes they get cats that are being surrendered because they are using the bathroom outside the litter box. Usually, they say the cat has a urinary tract infection that can be treated quickly with antibiotics. The cat then goes back to using the litter box again.

The center says people now have to set up an appointment to surrender their pets so hopefully at that time, they can give them behavioral information, vet information and hopefully influence them to keep their pets.

For more information on adopting Lacy or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.