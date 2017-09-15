Vols safety Todd Kelly Jr. to miss Florida game with knee injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vols senior safety Todd Kelly, Jr. will not play in Saturday’s game against Florida due to a recurring knee injury he suffered last year, the WATE 6 On Your Side sports team has learned.

Kelly did not even travel to Florida with the team for the game. Kelly had an MRI on Friday morning and will be consulting with more doctors in the days to come.

There is currently no word on whether he will be able to return this season.

The Vols take on Florida in Gainesville Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.