VIDEO: Wild jaguar roams southern Arizona mountains

Associated Press Published:

WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) – Wildlife conservationists have released new video footage showing what is believed to be the third jaguar to be seen in the United States in the past few years.

The Center for Biological Diversity released the video taken this summer on Thursday, saying the big cat (named Sombra, Spanish for “shadow”) was the same one first seen on camera in November 2016.

The video also shows a black bear, deer, mountain lion, coati and black bear cub passing through.

Conservationists think the recent sightings are evidence that the jaguar is returning to the U.S. They’re suing to stop a proposed wall on the border, which they say will deter jaguars who migrate from south.

The Southwest was home to jaguars before habitat loss and predator control programs aimed at protecting livestock eliminated them over the last 150 years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s