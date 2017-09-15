UT professor appointed to President’s Council of Economic Advisers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A professor at the University of Tennessee was named to the President’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Associate Professor of Economics Marianne Wanamaker was appointed as a senior economist to the council. She is the first active UT professor to be on the council.

Wanamaker will serve a one-year term in Washington D.C.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to simultaneously serve my country and do the work that I love,” said Wanamaker. “The council has supported evidence-based policymaking for more than 70 years, and I feel fortunate to be joining this group at a time when economic evidence is so highly relevant.”

The council was created in 1946 by Congress and has three members appointed by the president. Its mission is to “formulate and recommend national economic policy to promote employment, production and purchasing power under free competitive enterprise.

“Dr. Wanamaker is extraordinarily gifted and deserving of this significant honor,” Dean of Haslam College of Business Stephen Magnum said. “She is intellectually curious, asks important research questions, has strong methodological skills, and is driven by questions of policy relevance. We are pleased that she has been selected for this significant policy position.”