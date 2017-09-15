TBI: Etowah teen’s death ruled a homicide

Related Coverage TBI: Body found on Etowah street identified as missing teen

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — The death of a teenage girl whose body was found in an alley days after she was reported missing was ruled a homicide.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WTVC the medical examiner’s office has ruled Kelsey Burnette’s death a homicide. Agents said they do not have any suspects and they are continuing to investigate the teen’s death.

Burnette was reported missing on July 1. She was last seen walking in Etowah. Her body was found behind a home along Charles Street on July 4.

TBI has opened a death investigation with the assistance of Etowah Police Department and McMinn County Sheriff’s Office. Agents said anyone with information about the teenager’s death is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND with that information.

