GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sugarlands Distilling Company is hosting a music and outdoor festival in Sevier County.

Sugarlands MountainFest will feature live music, running, biking and fishing competitions, craft cocktails, spirits and brews and more.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $200.

The festival will be from Sept. 28 to October 1 at 756 Parkway in Gatlinburg.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.