Sevierville police search for hit-and-run driver

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle in a hit and run crash last weekend that sent two people to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on September 9 on Forks of the River Parkway at Prince Street. According to reports, a Nissan Frontier SUV or Titan truck collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene. The vehicle’s front grill and Nissan logo were left behind.

The motorcyclist and passenger were both injured and taken to a hospital.

The suspect vehicle will have significant front end damage. It may be silver in color and have black fender flares.

Anyone with information should call Officer Preston Parrish at (865) 868-1845.