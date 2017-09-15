Sevierville police search for hit-and-run driver

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Google Streetview)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle in a hit and run crash last weekend that sent two people to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on September 9 on Forks of the River Parkway at Prince Street. According to reports, a Nissan Frontier SUV or Titan truck collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene. The vehicle’s front grill and Nissan logo were left behind.

The motorcyclist and passenger were both injured and taken to a hospital.

The suspect vehicle will have significant front end damage. It may be silver in color and have black fender flares.

Anyone with information should call Officer Preston Parrish at (865) 868-1845.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s