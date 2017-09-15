No injuries reported in East Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No injuries were reported in a house fire Friday night in East Knox County.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. on First Avenue off Old Rutledge Pike. A Rural/Metro spokesman says the house was 25 percent involved when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

