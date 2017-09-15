Macabre burglary at Ky. funeral home leaves corpse without clothes

WKRN staff Published:
(Leitchfield, KY Police Department)

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a ghoulish crime at a funeral parlor in Kentucky.

They say a man broke into the Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield Wednesday evening.

He stole clothing and jewelry from a dead person, several electronic items including a Playstation 3 from the office area, and took the keys to a hearse, according to detectives.

Surveillance photos allegedly show the burglar putting on the clothes from a corpse.

Police say he also took a nap in an office chair.

If you recognize the suspect – or his clothes – call the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850.

PHOTOS: Kentucky funeral home burglary

