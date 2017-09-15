Knoxville celebrates ‘Gator Hater’ week ahead of UT game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols fans hope the team smokes the Florida Gators during Saturday’s big match up. While UT prepares for kickoff, local businesses in Knoxville are joining in on the friendly competition by serving up “Gator Hater” meals this week.

Donna Sullivan and her husband own Hot Bagel Company in Oak Ridge and they have been making giant sized gator bread for the last 10 years.

“The Vols are going to beat the Gators,” said Sullivan. Her delicious treat became so popular, the shop ran out of dough. Hot Bagel Company had to come up with a different way to show Florida how they really feel. The unique alternative is alligator meat on bagels.

“I’ve got some alligator meat. Fried it up just a few minutes ago and it seems to be good!” said Sullivan.

University of Tennessee fans are willing to do anything for a win. Kate Vallentyne and her husband tried the new recipe.

“It kind of tastes like chicken,” said Vallentyne.

Sullivan adds, “Add a little spice to it.”

Over at Hard Knox Pizzeria, the Knoxville restaurant has been hard at work, firing up its signature Gator Hater pie.

Adam Isabell, with Hard Knox Pizzeria said, “We just want to our part to show that we hate the gators. ”

White sauce, mozzarella and smoked alligator is what you’ll taste if you order the specialty pizza.

“A lot of people just love the name. Then they try it and it’s actually really good pizza. We sold like over 75 of them last year so we expect to do the same this year,” said Isabell.

UT fans hope eating the gators will turn into good luck for the team.