KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is hosting the annual Senior Appreciation Picnic.

The event will be Friday at John Tarleton Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be lunch, live music by The Chilbillies, animal exhibits, games, a Tai Chi demonstration and vendor expo.

The Knox County Commission and other elected officials will be at the event.