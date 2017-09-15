Knox County Fire Bureau investigating house fire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Rural/Metro)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small house fire at a home in West Knox County is under investigation by the Knox County Fire Bureau.

Rural/Metro said they responded to a report of a fire alarm at 708 Chateaugay Road at around 4:35 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the house, firefighters said no one was at home so they forced entry in the house.

Firefighters said they found a small fire in a downstairs room. They said the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

PHOTOS: Chateaugay Road fire

 

