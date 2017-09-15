Humble Bearden halfback balances talent, teamwork

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bearden halfback D.J. Cox lets his play do the talking.

“DJ’s a very humble individual. If you were to talk to him on Monday after his performance Thursday night, you wouldn’t have known that he had done that,” said Bearden Head Coach Morgan Shinlever.

“I just try to play the game as it goes on,” said Cox.

The Bulldogs junior topped 100 yards with three touchdowns in their win against South-Doyle last week, but he’s quick to turn the talk to his team.

“He understands there’s a lot of moving parts to his success, and I think he’d be the first one to tell you that,” said Shinlever.

He leans on his teammates to set up his blocks, but the running back also relies on them to keep a level head.

“I get mad a lot, so I know a couple of the players try to help me calm down during games if a bad a turnover happens, try to keep my head clear,” said Cox.

“D.J.’s his own worst critic, which can be a good thing for motivation, but it can also be a bad thing for self doubt. He’s learned how to balance that out and he’s been productive for us because of it,” Shinlever said.

Whether he’s on or off the field, there’s nothing Cox enjoys more than his teammates.

“It’s a great honor to be with a group of guys who support and love each other. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” he said.

Cox, a humble athlete with an outstanding performance, is the WATE 6 On Your Side Fox Toyota Player of the Week.