Downtown Knoxville hotel employees demand paycheck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Employees at the downtown Marriott in Knoxville said they haven’t been paid for the last two weeks of work. A company called Columbia Sussex owned the hotel before another company stepped in. Employees said they were supposed to get their last paycheck from Columbia Sussex on Friday, but nearly 100 people woke up to find the money not there.

“They’re desperate, as they should be, and they want their story told,” said Troy Keeping, the president of I Square Management, the new owner of the hotel.

Keeping spoke on behalf of his employees. He said his company had their attorney contact Columbia Sussex and he said they indicated that they wanted I Square Management to pay.

“It has been probably, in my 30 years of my professional career, been one of the most difficult days I’ve ever had to deal with because I know people live paycheck to paycheck,” he said.

WATE 6 On Your Side called Columbia Sussex and a woman who works for payroll sad they are following guidelines set by the Department of Labor. She said they have 21 days to pay employees from the last day they worked for them, which was September 5. She said they do plan to pay them.

A representative with the Tennessee Department of Labor confirmed Columbia Sussex has 21 days to pay employees, as long as no one from the prior company is involved with the new company that took ownership.

“We are here doing some salary advances, payroll advances to bridge that gap financially,” said Keeping.

Keeping was hopeful Columbia Sussex will pay these employees.