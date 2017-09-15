Crews respond to possible drowning at South Knoxville quarry

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews are searching for a possible drowning victim Friday afternoon at Fort Dickerson Quarry in South Knoxville.

Crews were called to a spot off Augusta Avenue near the quarry just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning, according to the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad. The Knoxville Fire Department also has crews on the scene.

Officials have not yet released any details about the possible incident. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more details. Refresh this page for updates.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s