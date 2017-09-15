Crews respond to possible drowning at South Knoxville quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews are searching for a possible drowning victim Friday afternoon at Fort Dickerson Quarry in South Knoxville.

Crews were called to a spot off Augusta Avenue near the quarry just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning, according to the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad. The Knoxville Fire Department also has crews on the scene.

Officials have not yet released any details about the possible incident. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more details. Refresh this page for updates.

