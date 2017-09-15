Craigslist car thief wanted in Blount, Knox counties

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say finds cars for sale on Craigslist, takes the car on a test drive and fails to return the vehicle to the owner.

The sheriff’s office said Justin Damian Garland, 30, of Eagleton Road in Maryville is wanted on multiple warrants in Blount and Knox county. The sheriff’s office said a warrant was issued Friday for an incident on August 8.

During the incident on August 8, the sheriff’s office said he test drove a car with Savanna Marie Nepolis. Afterwards, deputies said the two returned and the woman took the vehicle for a test drive alone and then Garland jumped in his vehicle and left.

Nepolis was arrested Wednesday and charged with filing a false report. Blount County Sheriff’s Deputies said they received a report that Nepolis had been kidnapped and were working an abduction case. They later determined she was not kidnapped.

Garland was arrested in February after police said he lead deputies on a high-speed chase through several East Tennessee counties. He was also a suspect in a chase that took the night before.

The car he was in when he was arrested in February was reported stolen from Super Auto Sales on Clinton Highway.

