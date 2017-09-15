City of Knoxville releases report on Housing, Urban Development spending

Related Coverage Efforts underway to improve security in Knoxville’s public housing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville released a report on how it spent funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The report covers spending between July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017.

The city used over $2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $1.5 million in HOME Investment Partnerships Act funds.

“While the City has surpassed its affordable housing goals overall during the program year, given the federal funds it received, the need for affordable housing still outmatches the supply,” said Community Development Administrator Linda Rust.

Eighty-one percent of the spending was for affordable housing. Six percent went to economic development and 3 percent was for homeless activities. One percent went to blighted property acquisition and maintenance, and 8 percent was for general program administration.

During the 2016 program year, 376 low and moderate-income households were provided affordable housing. The report says 208 owner-occupied households and 56 renter households received housing rehabilitation.

According to the report, HUD funds used for housing and construction helped the local economy. Also, $98,412 CDBG funds helped Catholic Charities in the renovation of temporary housing for neglected and/or abandoned children.

