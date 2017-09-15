Bird tests positive for West Nile; spraying scheduled in Fountain City, Gibbs

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, a trap holds mosquitos at the Dallas County Mosquito Lab in Hutchins, Texas. The trap had been set up near the location of a confirmed Zika virus infection. On Thursday, June 16, 2016, thhe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that three babies with birth defects caused by Zika have been born in the U.S. Birth defects from the virus were also seen in three other pregnancies that ended. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will spray more neighborhoods for mosquitoes after mosquitoes in the Gibbs area and a bird in the Fountain City tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will take place on Tuesday, September 19, from 8:45 p.m. to 2 a.m., weather permitting. Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods. Residents are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Fountain City spray area:

  • Gresham Road to Vitex Drive

    Fountain City spray area (Click to enlarge)
  • Vitex Drive
  • Hillock Road
  • Aralia Lane
  • Popular Place
  • Oak Road
  • Ridgewood Road from Broadway to Oak Road
  • Colonial Circle
  • Montbelle Drive
  • Grove Drive to Gresham Road
  • Peyton Place
  • Campus Lane
  • Holbrook Drive north of Gresham Road
  • Lynnwood Drive from Gresham Road to Glenhaven Road
  • Leisure Way
  • Glenhaven Road to Lynnwood Drive
  • Brief Road
  • Garden Drive to Templeton Road
  • Templeton Road
  • Quiet Way
  • Secluded Way
  • Watagua Drive to Boxwood Garden Way
  • Boxwood Garden Way
  • Corum Drive and part of North Broadway

Gibbs Ruritan Park spray area:

  • Gibbs Ruritan Park

    Gibbs spray area (Click to enlarge)
  • Part of Irwin Drive just north of Tazwell Pike
  • Part of Lett Road just north of Karnes Road
  • Rocky Meadow Lane
  • Portion of Karnes Drive
  • Country Rose Lane
  • Tazewell Pike from Twin Oak Lane to Staley Road
  • Staley Road
  • Portion of Gibbs Road just south of Tazwell Pike
  • Branson Road

Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:

  • Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.
  • Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.
  • Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.
  • Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.
  • To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s