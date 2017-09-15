Bird tests positive for West Nile; spraying scheduled in Fountain City, Gibbs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will spray more neighborhoods for mosquitoes after mosquitoes in the Gibbs area and a bird in the Fountain City tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will take place on Tuesday, September 19, from 8:45 p.m. to 2 a.m., weather permitting. Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods. Residents are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Fountain City spray area:

Gresham Road to Vitex Drive

Vitex Drive

Hillock Road

Aralia Lane

Popular Place

Oak Road

Ridgewood Road from Broadway to Oak Road

Colonial Circle

Montbelle Drive

Grove Drive to Gresham Road

Peyton Place

Campus Lane

Holbrook Drive north of Gresham Road

Lynnwood Drive from Gresham Road to Glenhaven Road

Leisure Way

Glenhaven Road to Lynnwood Drive

Brief Road

Garden Drive to Templeton Road

Templeton Road

Quiet Way

Secluded Way

Watagua Drive to Boxwood Garden Way

Boxwood Garden Way

Corum Drive and part of North Broadway

Gibbs Ruritan Park spray area:

Gibbs Ruritan Park

Part of Irwin Drive just north of Tazwell Pike

Part of Lett Road just north of Karnes Road

Rocky Meadow Lane

Portion of Karnes Drive

Country Rose Lane

Tazewell Pike from Twin Oak Lane to Staley Road

Staley Road

Portion of Gibbs Road just south of Tazwell Pike

Branson Road

Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.