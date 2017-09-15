Bird tests positive for West Nile; spraying scheduled in Fountain City, Gibbs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will spray more neighborhoods for mosquitoes after mosquitoes in the Gibbs area and a bird in the Fountain City tested positive for West Nile virus.
The spraying will take place on Tuesday, September 19, from 8:45 p.m. to 2 a.m., weather permitting. Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods. Residents are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.
Fountain City spray area:
- Gresham Road to Vitex Drive
- Vitex Drive
- Hillock Road
- Aralia Lane
- Popular Place
- Oak Road
- Ridgewood Road from Broadway to Oak Road
- Colonial Circle
- Montbelle Drive
- Grove Drive to Gresham Road
- Peyton Place
- Campus Lane
- Holbrook Drive north of Gresham Road
- Lynnwood Drive from Gresham Road to Glenhaven Road
- Leisure Way
- Glenhaven Road to Lynnwood Drive
- Brief Road
- Garden Drive to Templeton Road
- Templeton Road
- Quiet Way
- Secluded Way
- Watagua Drive to Boxwood Garden Way
- Boxwood Garden Way
- Corum Drive and part of North Broadway
Gibbs Ruritan Park spray area:
- Gibbs Ruritan Park
- Part of Irwin Drive just north of Tazwell Pike
- Part of Lett Road just north of Karnes Road
- Rocky Meadow Lane
- Portion of Karnes Drive
- Country Rose Lane
- Tazewell Pike from Twin Oak Lane to Staley Road
- Staley Road
- Portion of Gibbs Road just south of Tazwell Pike
- Branson Road
Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3.
To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:
- Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.
- Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.
- Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.
- Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.
- To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.